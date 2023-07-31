A new face has entered the race for Indiana's 3rd District Congressional seat in the U.S. House – the 10th Republican to do so.
Tim Smith, CEO at Lifeline Youth & Family Services, announced his campaign Monday morning. Smith, a self-proclaimed conservative outsider, said his goal is to "end wokeness and expand freedom" in a media release.
"We've seen the power of an outsider in office – someone who will fight for the people," Smith said.
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who currently holds the 3rd District seat, is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, he said in January. Banks made the announcement after Sen. Mike Braun said he would run for governor.
Other candidates in the Republican primary include Grant Bucher, a project manager for Weigand Construction; former Allen Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis; Mike Felker, Warsaw maintenance technician and veteran; Fort Wayne resident and veteran Jon Kenworthy; Auburn lawyer Chandler Likes; former Congressman Marlin Stutzman; Eric Whalen, Decatur resident; Scott Wise, commercial manager for Warner Electric; and state Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington.
Jo Anderson, teacher at East Allen County Schools, and Phil Goss, a businessman and former State Department employee, are both running on the Democratic side.
Smith challenged Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry for the position in the 2019 election. Smith received 39% of the vote.
His campaign focuses on preserving "America's freedoms and principles from the radical left's woke ideologies," the media release said. Smith outlines abortion and immigration as two issues he will focus on, and he wants to "uphold law and order," and "expose government waste, fraud and abuse."
Smith was born in Fort Wayne and raised in New Haven, graduating from New Haven High School. He also graduated from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne and the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law at IUPUI.
He has a campaign website at timsmithforindiana.com.