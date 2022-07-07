The Fort Wayne police officer who was arrested in February for hitting his fiancée pleaded guilty today, but he won’t serve any more time behind bars.
Jordan D. Conn of Fort Wayne was sentenced to a year on probation with two days of jail time credited to that sentence. He pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and misdemeanor domestic battery.
Conn resigned from the Fort Wayne Police Department on June 21, according to the department’s public information officer Jeremy Webb.