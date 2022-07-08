A Fort Wayne police officer arrested in February for punching his then-fiancée twice won’t serve more than the two days he spent in jail, based on his plea and sentencing Thursday.
However, Jordan D. Conn, 30, of Fort Wayne, will also no longer be a Fort Wayne police officer. He resigned June 21, according to the department’s public information officer, Jeremy Webb.
Conn pleaded guilty to both charges against him: felony domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and misdemeanor domestic battery. He was originally charged with only the misdemeanor. The prosecution added the felony count June 7.
Conn struck the woman early Feb. 5 after a night of drinking, according to the probable cause affidavit.
On Thursday, Allen Superior Magistrate Judge Samuel Kierns sentenced Conn to a year on each count, the time to run concurrently and to be served as probation and with two days’ credit for time he served in the Allen County Jail.
The court also ordered Conn to pay $5,636 in restitution to the woman he punched and to complete a counseling program for batterers.
If Conn successfully meets all the provisions of the plea agreement and commits no new crimes during his year of probation, his conviction for the felony will be dismissed, according to the plea agreement.
The night that Conn battered his then-fiancée, they had gone out for dinner and then to play pool, the woman told police. She said she had about five tequila drinks between 6 p.m. Feb. 4 and midnight and that Conn had at least that many whiskey drinks.
When they prepared to leave, she believed that he’d had too much to drink and shouldn’t drive, according to court documents. She thought she should drive instead.
While Conn was in the driver’s seat, he put their address into his phone, but it wasn’t connected to the vehicle. Her phone was, so she entered the address into it and tossed the phone into his lap.
While he was driving near Interstate 69 and Illinois Road, Conn punched the victim with his closed right fist, hitting her in the left eye, according to the probable cause affidavit. Officers who responded to her 911 call noticed swelling under her left eye.
Conn then threw the woman’s phone at her and hit her in the stomach, the affidavit said. When she threw it back at him, he hit her in the stomach with a closed fist.
She told officers that the immediate pain from the punch to the face was a 10 on the scale of 1 to 10. She was able to slide away during the second punch so, she said, it was a 4 or 5 on that scale, records said.
When she threatened to call 911 after the second punch, Conn dared her to, she told police. She made the call around Indiana 14 and West Hamilton Road, and when they arrived home, he tried to get into his truck but couldn’t because the door was frozen shut, documents said.
Conn then got into his police vehicle, a Ford Explorer, and drove away at high speed, according to documents.
The woman told police they had two previous physical fights, both while he’d been drinking, documents said. Neither Conn or the victim reported those. About a month before the February incident, she said, Conn told her that if she ever called 911, no one would believe her because he’s a cop and she’s dumb.
While responding to the woman’s 911 call, police confiscated Conn’s duty pistol, Taser and radio at the home. They found his police vehicle at a Fort Wayne hotel, although he wasn’t in the hotel or with the vehicle. Officers secured Conn’s weapons in the Ford Explorer and towed the vehicle back to the department.
The police department put Conn on unpaid leave Feb. 10.
Conn started working for the department Aug. 22, 2016, after working for the Lima, Ohio, police department, according to a February email from Webb. According to the Lima police’s human resources department, Conn worked there from July 14, 2014, through Aug. 19, 2016.
Webb said in February that officers who make a lateral move go through an extensive background check.
Conn’s local department record shows one letter of reprimand for missing training on Sept. 9, 2021.