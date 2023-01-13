A former Fort Wayne police officer who was found guilty of child solicitation could face more time in prison after officials say he violated the terms of his suspended sentence.
Andrew Beck, 50, was arrested after he was found to be exchanging sexually explicit photos and conversations with a 16-year-old Wayne High School student in 2019. Explicit content was found on Beck’s Snapchat account, court records said.
In June 2021, Beck pleaded guilty to charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography. A charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Beck was sentenced by Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull to four years with two years in prison and two years of probation.
Beck was in court today for an initial hearing on three probation violations – all for not maintaining good behavior.
Probation officers allegedly found obscene matter as defined by an Indiana Code chapter that describes pornography during an unannounced home visit, court records say. He also violated probation by allegedly looking at pornography.
Beck’s third violation is for allegedly possessing photos of children to whom he’s not related.
Beck is in Allen County Jail and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 26 for his next hearing. No bond has been set.