A Fort Wayne building once tied to a major manufacturing operation is on the latest list of Hoosier landmarks in jeopardy.
The list Indiana Landmarks released Tuesday includes the International Harvester Engineering Building at 2911 Meyer Road in Fort Wayne.
“An important link to Indiana’s automotive heritage, the International Harvester Engineering Building now occupies land targeted for a new county jail and office complex,” an online report accompanying a news release said.
Other landmarks on the list include a threatened Victorian neighborhood; a former movie palace; an art deco skyscraper; and a commercial block that embodies Indiana’s limestone legacy; and a church designed by a trailblazing Black architect.
Places that land on the 10 Most Endangered list often face a combination of problems rather than a single threat.
The factors include abandonment, neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, development pressure, or owners who simply lack money for repairs, the news release said.
“Indiana Landmarks uses its 10 Most Endangered list in several ways. Sometimes it serves an educational role. It functions as an advocacy tool. And it can assist in raising funds needed to save a place,” said a statement from Marsh Davis, president of the nonprofit preservation organization.
“Each endangered place tells a distinct story, and each faces its own set of challenges,” said. “In all cases, when an endangered place lands on our list, we commit to seeking solutions that lead to rescue and revitalization.”
The list released Tuesday includes:
• Historic Fraternal Lodges, statewide
• International Harvester Engineering Building, Fort Wayne
• Thomas and Louisa Little House, Plainfield
• Starr Historic District, Richmond
• State Theatre, Anderson
Those on the list that are repeats from 2022 are:
• Birdsell Mansion, South Bend
• First Friends Church, Marion
• Hulman Building & Garage, Evansville
• Knox County Poor Asylum, Vincennes
• Stinesville Commercial Buildings, Stinesville
Demolition has claimed only 20 of the 153 Most Endangered sites since the list was introduced in 1991, while 101 places are completely restored or no longer endangered, Indiana Landmarks said.
To find out more about each of the 10 Most Endangered, go to www.indianalandmarks.org or call Indiana Landmarks at 317-639-4534 or 800-450-4534.