Wendy Robinson, whose career with Fort Wayne Community Schools spanned nearly 50 years, has died, a school board member confirmed today.
Robinson retired in 2020 at age 69.
Julie Hollingsworth, an FWCS board member and former educator in the district, said Robinson died this morning.
Hollingsworth said Friday that Robinson was incredibly smart and politically savvy. She was always conscious of the district's reputation.
"We had a very respectful relationship," Hollingsworth said. "She had a good sense of humor, and I enjoyed working with her as a colleague."
Robinson's impact at Fort Wayne Community Schools says a lot about her work ethic and dedication, Hollingsworth said.
Robinson was the first woman, the first Black person and the first FWCS graduate to lead the district, gaining the superintendent appointment in 2003.
“Her selection broke through several glass ceilings,” Steve Corona, a longtime school board member, said as she was retiring. “I think it represented an important step forward.”
Corona said Friday that Robinson's life "was Fort Wayne Community Schools." He was part of the group who chose Robinson as the district's superintendent after Thomas Fowler-Finn left in 2003.
"(Fowler-Finn) said we have no choice other than Wendy," Corona said. "She was the preference of everyone, and she had a wonderful career."
Corona added that Robinson was always focused, well prepared and loved children.
"We lost an outstanding community member," he said.
Fort Wayne Community Schools released a statement saying the district was saddened to hear of Robinson's death.
"Dr. Robinson was a lifelong advocate for children, and supporting public education was her passion. She truly believed educating all children to high standards was the moral purpose of all educators. She had high expectations for the employees of Fort Wayne Community Schools – no matter the position – because every staff member had a role to play in students’ lives," the statement said.
Robinson was with FWCS for 47 years, starting as an elementary teacher.
She rose from humble beginnings, telling The Journal Gazette in a retirement interview that as a child she would have qualified for free or reduced-price lunch. But Robinson also said that early financial status couldn’t become an excuse to underperform.
“Home, my church, my teachers never ever let me have poverty, or where I came from, as a reason for not achieving,” she said.
Achieve she did, winning countless awards and accolades during her career from organizations ranging from the Fort Wayne NAACP to the AASA, which is the school superintendents association.
Robinson received the 2009 Joseph E. Hill Superintendent of the Year Award from the National Alliance of Black School Educators.
In December 2014, Robinson and Mark GiaQuinta, who then was FWCS school board president, received The Journal Gazette's Citizens of the Year award.
In the fall of 2017, Robinson was named the state's 2018 District II Superintendent of the Year and had been awarded the same honor in 2008.
"It's humbling to have your peers think you're worthy," Robinson said in September 2017 after the announcement was made.
Hollingsworth said at the time that Robinson earned the top superintendent recognition from the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.
Robinson had weathered criticism and led FWCS through a tumultuous time in public education, but the district had emerged financially and academically sound. Plus, Hollingsworth said, Robinson also looked for ways to improve.
"I think that's the mark of a good leader," Hollingsworth said.
It was June 2003 when the FWCS board decided to hire Robinson, rather than expanding the search nationwide to replace then-superintendent Thomas Fowler-Finn.
"She doesn't need a training wheel," board vice president Carol Coen said of Robinson after a June 19 meeting when the preliminary decision was made. "She'll hit the ground running."
FWCS, in its statement, noted that Robinson spent her life with the district, starting as a kindergarten student and later graduating from Central High School, which is now the Bill C. Anthis Center. She studied education at DePauw University in Greencastle and returned to Fort Wayne after graduation to work as a third-grade teacher at Ward Elementary School.
In her nearly five decades with FWCS and after starting as a teacher, Robinson was a principal and central office administrator before being named superintendent in 2003, a role she cherished.
“I just keep my head down and do what I have to do right now,” Robinson said after winning the Outstanding Black Alumnus Award from Ball State University in 2007, according to the FWCS statement. “By doing your job well, things happen."
Robinson earned her doctorate degree from Ball State.
For FWCS, the district's statement said, Robinson was never satisfied with the status quo and pushed for transformation in education that would benefit all students.
“From the board room to the classroom, creativity and innovation in our public schools know no bounds,” FWCS recalled Robinson saying after being selected as one of Education Week’s Leaders to Learn From in 2016.
"Her legacy will be long-lasting in Fort Wayne Community Schools and throughout the greater Fort Wayne region," the FWCS statement said. "We keep her family and friends in our thoughts."