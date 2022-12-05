A former Muncie police officer pleaded guilty Monday to 11 civil rights and obstruction charges in relation to assaulting suspects he arrested.
Chase Winkle pleaded guilty to five civil rights offenses for assaulting arrestees and six obstruction offenses for writing false reports to cover up the assaults, a U.S. Department of Justice news release said.
The assaults and false reports happened in 2018 and 2019. During the incidents, Winkle used excessive force – including punching, kicking and using a taser device – on suspects who had already been apprehended.
Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s civil rights division, said in a statement that the confessions came from an officer who had the privilege of being the son of a former police chief, Joe Winkle.
“This defendant’s misconduct injured his victims and undermined the police department’s credibility with the community,” Clarke said. “We hope that this guilty plea sends a message that neither a badge nor familial connections will shield an officer from facing justice for his wrongdoing.”
Winkle admitted he knew when the incidents happened that his actions were not justified and were unreasonable under the circumstances, the release said. Winkle also admitted to writing false reports to influence any potential investigations into the incidents.
U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers of the Southern District of Indiana said in a statement that the guilty pleas are an important step forward as attorneys seek justice for the victims.
“Our office, the Department of Justice and our federal partners are firmly committed to holding law enforcement officers accountable when they violate their oaths and the civil rights of the people they were sworn to protect,” Myers said.
Winkle is one of four Muncie Police Department officers who were indicted in April 2021 with 17 counts for their roles in using excessive force and/or covering up the misconduct, the release said.
Dalton Kurtz, a fifth Muncie police officer, entered a pre-indictment guilty plea in August 2021 to one count of misprision of felony for concealing and failing to report inappropriate use of force by Winkle.
Officer Jeremy Gibson pleaded guilty to civil rights and obstruction charges in May for assaulting a suspect with Winkle and writing a false report about the incident.
The remaining two officers are scheduled to stand trial in January.