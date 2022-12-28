Brenda Robinson, longtime director of the Old Fort YMCA and The Journal Gazette’s 1990 Citizen of the Year, will be laid to rest Thursday .
Robinson, who died Dec. 21 at the age of 78, was born in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
The second-oldest of seven children, she graduated from Central State University in Ohio with a degree in sociology and was the regional juvenile probation supervisor for Allen Superior Court from 1976 until 1986.
In May of 1986, Robinson was named as the new director of the Old Fort Y, which was located at 2221 Reed St. in the Hanna-Creighton neighborhood.
“I had gotten to the point where it just didn’t seem the children were making progress,” Robinson said of her time working in the criminal justice system. “It just didn’t seem I was doing anything to help the families get their lives turned around.”
She wanted to help residents in neighborhoods around the Old Fort Y realize the organization was there for them and planned to go door-to-door to help grow its membership.
“We have to let them know that we want them here,” Robinson shortly after her being selected to lead the Y.
Robinson often worked 12-hour days and seven-day weeks. Under her leadership, the Old Fort Y added new offerings to its traditional athletic opportunities, from ballet classes to the visual arts.
Her work in revitalizing the branch drew accolades around Fort Wayne. Robinson was honored at the YWCA’s 1989 Women of Achievement dinner, received the Community Award at the local NAACP’s 1990 Freedom Fund Award Banquet and was named The Journal Gazette’s Citizen of the Year that same year.
Robinson was even honored with the John Nuckols Memorial Award, named for the city’s first Black city councilman, by the Fort Wayne chapter of the Indiana Black Expo in 1990.
She announced her resignation from the Old Fort Y in late 2007 after more than two decades on the job, and her last day was Jan. 4, 2008.
Marty Pastura, CEO and general director of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne at the time of her resignation, said Robinson had “done a wonderful job for the YMCA and the community.”
After she left, the Old Fort Y was eventually replaced by the Renaissance Pointe YMCA at 2323 Bowser Ave., a plan that was announced in 2006.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at Imani Baptist Temple, 2920 Indiana Ave. The funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the same location.