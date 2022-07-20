An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Fort Wayne police officer who is accused of exposing himself to two women, court records said.
The warrant for Erik Melia, 42, of the 10300 block of Bitterroot Court in Fort Wayne, is for a second count of misdemeanor public indecency in what appears to be two unrelated cases.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Melia, who was on the police force as recently as last month, was not in the Allen County Jail.
The first incident happened June 5 while Melia was an officer and assisting with an arrest after someone violated a protective order, court documents state. He remained on the scene with the victim.
Records state that Melia allegedly stroked the victim's hand, assured her it’d be all right and then directed her to drive to a deserted area where he exposed himself and tried to get the woman to touch him sexually.
The second incident happened July 14 after Melia was no longer an officer. Records state he contacted a woman who he knew while an officer and asked her to come outside and smoke with him in his car, the victim told police. The woman became increasingly uncomfortable with his insistence, and on advice from a friend videoed the incident with her phone.
The videos she took showed Melia exposing and touching himself and attempting to get her to touch him sexually, according to court documents.