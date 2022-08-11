Former U.S. Representative and Homestead High School graduate Susan Brooks co-authored an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday criticizing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.
Brooks, a Republican who represented Indiana’s Fifth Congressional District from 2013 until 2021, joined longtime federal judge John Tinder in writing the opinion piece, titled “Abortion Laws Demand Fair Enforcement.”
In 2016, Rokita and Brooks — both U.S. House members at the time — ran for governor after former Gov. Mike Pence was picked by former President Donald Trump to join his ticket, ultimately losing out to Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Tinder and Brooks take aim at Rokita over his statements last month on Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old from Ohio who was a victim of rape.
They argued it’s “crucial for law enforcement to stay above the partisan fray” and called out Rokita’s comments on Fox News where they said he delivered “inflammatory rhetoric” and admitted he “hadn’t examined evidence that she complied with reporting requirements.”
Rokita has continued to say he’s investigating Bernard, even in light of new information showing she properly reported the procedure.
“The justice system’s legitimacy requires that law enforcement be fair, deliberative and ethical,” Brooks and Tinder wrote. “Government investigations should remain confidential unless and until a defendant is charged, with respect for the presumption of innocence and government’s burden of proof. A baseless investigation, if disclosed publicly, causes the target reputational damage, humiliation and loss.”
The op-ed cited Brooks’ “consistent pro-life record” and called on Rokita to “rethink his actions,” hoping “law-enforcement officials across the country will reject his example.”
“A functioning democracy requires that citizens trust the state to enforce the law fairly,” the op-ed stated. “A prosecutor should never wield the government’s extraordinary authority for political or ideological aims. That smacks of McCarthyism and is especially pernicious at a sensitive political moment.”