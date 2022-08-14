Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne was literally buzzing Saturday as hundreds of tattoo needles etched artwork into waiting skin.
More than 200 tattoo artists and thousands of guests from around the world gathered in the Summit City Friday and Saturday for the start of the three-day Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival.
“Fort Wayne is a tattoo city,” said Jake Farris, festival organizer. Farris, along with his brother Jes, owns Fort Wayne’s Studio 13 tattoo shop. “We’re working class. We’re good-hearted, real people, and tattooing is for everyone.”
It has been amazing to watch the popularity of tattoos and tattooing grow in recent years, Farris said, adding that he doesn’t expect that interest to decline any time soon.
“I keep waiting for the younger generation to be like, ‘We’re not getting tattoos anymore because my grandma has, or my mom has tattoos,” he said. “But that’s not it. Tattoos, I think they’re pretty eternal.”
Humans have been tattooing on skin for thousands of years, with some of the earliest evidence dating back to the Neolithic age of 10,000 to 4,500 B.C.
Modern tattooing, Farris said, could be considered “one of the last real forms of commissioned art.”
“You meet someone, you chat with them, you match their energy and then you hire them to make you some art,” he said. “That barely happens anywhere except at the corporate level like for logo design or commissioning a sculpture.”
Among the tattoo artists present Saturday was Teresa Sharpe, a Fort Wayne native and 2013 winner of the Oxygen Network’s “Best Ink,” where tattoo artists compete to win $100,000. She operates Unkindness Art in Richmond, Virginia. She got her start as an apprentice at Studio 13.
When she got word Farris was organizing a festival, she said she wanted to come support her friend and hometown.
“It’s nice to be able to represent where you come from and be able to bring that title home to Fort Wayne and show people that we’ve got lots to offer here,” she said. “I think that there’s a lot of really, really amazing artists that are either going to star here, or are here. The community is continuing to grow and become bigger as Fort Wayne grows.”
Like Farris, Sharpe noted a genuine love of the art form among many Fort Wayne residents, particularly that tattooing has become increasingly more inclusive.
“We’re seeing a lot more women tattooers, but also the LGBTQ+ communities coming into tattooing and Fort Wayne has been welcoming of that, which is really amazing,” she said.
Fort Wayne resident Scott Drummond only has a couple of small tattoos, but he attended the festival Saturday as an outing with his daughter. Although some of the artwork wasn’t necessarily his style, he noted the diversity of the artwork on display.
“There’s really, really impressive art here,” he said. “Very eclectic.”
Jacob Harrison, owner of Permanence Tattoo Gallery in Anderson, said the weekend’s festival was an exciting chance to tattoo his friends “and make new friends.”
“Coming to Fort Wayne, there are so many good tattoo shops here that I think it’s only fitting that there’s a good convention to showcase all the good tattooers that are here,” he said. “I’ve been to all the other (tattoo) shows in Fort Wayne and this seems to be the biggest and so far, the most curated.”
The Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival continues from noon to 7 p.m. today. The event is also scheduled to return in August 2023, Farris said