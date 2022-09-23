Travelers walked through Fort Wayne International Airport’s expanded terminal for the first time early Friday morning, marking the completion of the first section of the airport’s ongoing renovation.
The expansion is the most recent part of “Project Gateway,” a years-long effort to expand and improve the airport. Airport Executive Director Scott Hinderman said gates 8-10 opened for the first time Friday, while gates 5-7 will now close for renovations that are expected to last through early 2023.
The project focused on “universal design,” which Hinderman said will create a more inclusive environment for travelers.
That design includes a sensory room, a service animal relief area, height-accessible gate counters, an adult changing table and more. The changing table and sensory room were funded by a grant from the AWS Foundation, whose CEO, Patti Hays, said she hopes northeast Indiana residents feel more welcome at the airport.
“Through a series of conversations, they worked to ensure universal design at the airport,” Hays said. “Anyone coming into Fort Wayne should have their needs thought of, anticipated, before they arrive.”
The terminal also has new jet bridges, which Hinderman said will allow larger aircraft to park next to each other. That will allow the airport to possibly expand its flight offerings, which he said wasn’t an option before as it wasn’t previously possible to use all the gates at one time.
“I can’t sit there and guarantee that we’ll have additional frequencies or additional routes,” Hinderman said. “But I feel pretty confident, when we’re complete, we can work towards that goal.”