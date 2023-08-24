Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Airport sets record for passengers
Fort Wayne International Airport is celebrating increasing passenger traffic and an additional flight.
As of the end of July, the airport had three consecutive months of passenger enplanements exceeding 2019’s record numbers reached during FWA’s 10th year of consecutive growth prior to the 2020 pandemic, a Thursday news release said.
FWA usage is up 11.6% compared to July 2022 and up 7.54% in year-to-date enplanements (outbound passengers) compared with 2022. In year-to-date total passenger traffic, FWA is up 8.3%. July is up 5% over July 2019, while year-to-date the airport is on the cusp of meeting 2019’s passenger traffic numbers, the release said.
United Airlines has added an additional fourth daily, non-stop flight to Chicago O’Hare International Airport from Fort Wayne beginning Sept. 7. The flight is now available for booking and scheduled to run through Oct. 28.
This additional frequency will operate five days per week with a 6:20 a.m. departure to ORD, and 9:05 p.m. arrival at FWA. United added its third-daily flight last September.
The addition of this flight shows United’s interest in increasing its presence in the local market, the airport said in its news release. Should the fourth daily flight be successful, United could potentially extend it, airport officials said. Passengers can book now via www.united.com or at 1-800-241-6522.
Commissioners seek grant input
The Allen County commissioners are seeking public comment on proposed water, sewer and stormwater grants from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The commissioners have earmarked some of the funds from that stimulus package for public utility agencies.
After soliciting projects from public utilities in the county, the commissioners received 80 plans totaling $87 million of need, and $35 million has been allocated to go toward these specific grant requests. An itemized list of the entities the commissioners are considering, along with their project name and cost projections, is available online at www.allencounty.us/arpa.
To provide a comment on the proposed water-sewer-stormwater grants, email boardofcommissioners@allencounty.us or call 260-449-7555. The commissioners request that all comments be submitted by Sept. 5.
Event for overdose victims Saturday
Community leaders and organizations are coming together to remember those who have died or had permanent injury due to drug overdose.
Overdose Awareness Day is Thursday, but the sixth annual event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday on the Allen County Courthouse lawn. The event will include music and community leaders sharing stories of loss, hope and recovery.
The event will be hosted by Teens 4 Overdose Awareness, a local organization made up of five teenagers trying to educate people on drug overdoses. The event has 11 community sponsors, including the Fort Wayne Police Department, JAVA, and the Hope and Recovery Team.
Overdose Awareness Day seeks to create a better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and create change that reduces the harm associated with drug use.
“By holding an event this year, the people of Fort Wayne and Allen County are joining themselves to a global movement for understanding, compassion and change,” a news release about the event said. “People and communities come together annually to raise awareness of one of the world’s most urgent public health crises.”
Area
ACD Festival drives into its 67th year
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival will celebrate its 67th event this year, a news release said Thursday.
The annual festival, along with local museums and the auction, brings thousands of visitors to DeKalb County. Most ACD Festival events are held the Friday and Saturday of Labor Day weekend, but a few events begin several days prior.
This year’s festival theme is “Year of the Supercharged Car.”
A kickoff celebration and fundraiser is scheduled Saturday at FUEL Social Club in Auburn. It will feature live-auction bidding on reserved parking spots for the Friday downtown cruise-in, VIP reserved parade seating and drink service at McIntyre Place and more.
On Sunday, the National Auto & Truck Museum will host its annual Garage Cruise. Tickets will be sold at the museum and the six stops.
This year will feature the DeKalb County Airport along with museum locations and privately owned garages in DeKalb County.
Festival event magazines are available at Auburn-area museums and the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau. For more information regarding 2023 ACD Festival events and ticket sales, go to www.acdfestival.org and the festival’s Facebook page, email leslie@acdfestival.org or call 260-925-3600.
The Worldwide Auctioneers’ Auburn Auction begins Thursday. Go to www.worldwideauctioneers.com for information.
– Journal Gazette