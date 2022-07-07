Fort Wayne International Airport will receive $13.8 million in federal funds to upgrade its 30-year-old terminal, federal officials announced Thursday.
The local airport is one of 85 airports across the country that will share in $1 billion of funding. President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last year, which sets aside about $1 billion annually for aviation upgrades each of the next five years.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the grants will create “good jobs in communities across the country” in addition to improving airport terminals.
“Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand,” he said in a release.
Fort Wayne International Airport will use the $13.8 million to expand and modernize the existing terminal building, which doesn’t have adequate space for passengers waiting to board flights. The 30-year-old building has inefficient HVAC units and insulation, the local airport’s grant application stated.
The terminal improvements will create more efficient access for people with disabilities. The project will also increase taxiway distance from the terminal.
Fort Wayne’s proposed renovations hit three of the five outcomes assessed for the federal dollars – expanding capacity, improving accessibility and raising sustainability, the Federal Aviation Administration’s website said. Officials also looked for grant applications that serve smaller communities or plan to build new air traffic control towers.
The Fort Wayne airport is one of two Indiana facilities to receive funding for upgrades. The Evansville Regional Airport will receive $3.42 million for a similar modernization project.
The largest grant awards were $60 million to the Denver International Airport and $50 million each to the Boston Logan International Airport and the Orlando International Airport to upgrade the facilities’ terminals and luggage-handling systems.
The Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and the Philadelphia International Airport will each receive more than $20 million to renovate restrooms.
A. Bradley Mims, deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, said the investments will touch people across the country.
“The work that goes in to build safer, more accessible and sustainable terminals will provide opportunities for people across the nation,” Mims said in a statement. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment not only in our nation’s infrastructure, but an investment in the future of our country’s workforce.”