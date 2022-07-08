The Fort Wayne International Airport’s $13.8 million federal grant will go toward a $60 million terminal expansion project, an airport official said Friday.
The Fort Wayne facility was one of 85 airports across the country to be approved for funding from Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation for upgrades. President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last year, which sets aside about $1 billion annually for aviation upgrades each of the next five years.
The federal funds will be allocated toward the East Terminal Expansion Project, which is expected to begin in March. The Fort Wayne airport has been working to expand the west side of the terminal for more than a year and will be completed around the time the next project starts.
The west-side project has included enlarging airline ticketing areas and installing a new baggage handling system, two brand new gates, new jet bridges, new children’s play area, a modernized front façade and a mother’s room.
The east expansion will include airside and landside expansions and enhancements, officials said.
The work will relocate all aircraft gates and passenger boarding bridges to the airport’s second floor, relocate and expand the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint. Among the planned additions are restrooms and a frequent flyer lounge.
The project will also improve safety and operations because the aircraft taxiway will be farther from the terminal building, according to a news release.
Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports, said officials are excited the Fort Wayne airport will receive the Airport Terminals Program grant.
“As we continue construction on the West Terminal Expansion Project, being able to immediately enter work on the East Terminal Expansion Project will allow for us to continue creating a brand new FWA, and the best front door for our growing community,” Hinderman said.
Fort Wayne’s proposed renovations hit three of the five outcomes assessed for the federal dollars – expanding capacity, improving accessibility and raising sustainability, the FAA’s website said.