Forget the old “I Love Lucy” version of a factory conveyor belt, with chocolates going by too fast even to eat.
The conveyors at the Fort Wayne Amazon fulfillment center on Smith Road are nothing like that. Instead, imagine dozens of cardboard boxes and yellow crates going by in multiple directions and on multiple levels.
And, don’t forget the robots. Yes, there are robots – rows of bright-yellow robot arms capable of picking up crates and turning 180 degrees to place them in the direction they need to go after scanning their labels.
It’s all what makes Amazon Prime Day – this year on July 12 and 13 – go off without a hitch. At least, that’s what Amazon’s managers are hoping.
The sprawling and buzzing Amazon warehouse on Smith Road was shown off Wednesday to the media to promote the company’s biggest sale of the year. Last year, customers spent more than $1.9 billion on more than 70 million products during the promotional period, more than doubling sales compared to the Prime Day 2020 promotion, the company said in a news release.
“Prime Day is our Super Bowl,” said Mark Northup, general manager of the Fort Wayne location. “We prepare months and months for this.”
Northup said that, unbeknownst to many area residents, the Fort Wayne facility and its over 1,000 employees play “a pivotal role” in Amazon’s nationwide business.
The building – with a 630,000-square-foot floor, the size of 14 football fields – takes inbound products and distributes them to more than 50 Amazon fulfillment centers around the nation, he said. The process allows 24,000 small and medium-sized businesses to fulfill orders with one- or two-day delivery, Northup said.
Andre Woodson, an Amazon spokesman, said the company doesn’t project how many orders will come in for Prime Day. But he said the company ships a million packages every week from Fort Wayne alone to other fulfillment centers.
He predicts this year’s Prime Day “will be the biggest e-commerce day ever” – even bigger than Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
Most customers, Northup said, have no idea what goes on after they click “Buy” on their computer or smart phone.
“Even our associates are usually overwhelmed in the beginning by the size and scope of our operations until they come to understand how all our hard work impacts our customers so positively,” he said.
“We have miles and miles of conveyor belts in this facility,” Northup said, standing on the warehouse floor under overhead conveyors.
Standing in the building’s interior resembles standing under a half-dozen roller coasters with boxes and crates going by. Workers are offered ear protection, though not many were using it Wednesday.
Amazon has invested $1 billion in safety technology, Woodson said, to make jobs more ergonomical for workers to perform. The technology limits repetitive lifting and twisting and going up and down stairs to accomplish tasks from sorting boxes to loading trucks.
The company has been hiring workers to handle Prime Day for three months, offering a starting salary of $15.56 plus full-time hours and benefits that start with an employee’s first day on the job, Northup said. The recently hired workers are all full-time and permanent after Prime Day is over.
“The automation actually creates more jobs,” he said.
Amazon is building a second Fort Wayne facility – with more robots – along U.S. 30 near Flaugh Road – that is expected to be finished by the end of the year. It’s also expected to employ 1,000 workers.