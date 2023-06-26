Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Adoption Center will now open its doors the first Saturday of each month for the rest of the year, the city department announced Monday.
The shelter is typically closed on weekends but is adding hours from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month in hopes of finding homes for shelter pets, the news release said.
Adoption fees range from $15 to $125. Adoptions are handled on a first come, first serve basis, the news release said.
“FWACC staff and volunteers do everything possible to ensure the shelter pets are well cared for and meet their needs,” the news release said. “However, nothing beats the security of a loving home.”
The adoption center requires potential adopters to bring children ages 5 and below to meet the adoption animal. It also requires that people bring their dogs to meet potential adoption dogs.
People interested in adoptions can go online to fwacc.org to view available animals and to fill out adoption applications. The shelter is located at 3020 Hillegas Road.