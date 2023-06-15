Twenty-seven local nonprofits will receive funding from the Fort Wayne’s Community Development Block Grants to provide services for low- and moderate-income residents, the city announced today.
The city’s grant has made $470,000 available to help residents with shelter, basic needs, employment skills, youth development and language translation and interpretation, a news release said. Mayor Tom Henry made the announcement at Blue Jacket Inc., a nonprofit that offers pre-employment and job readiness training through the Blue Jacket Academy.
The city receives dollars from the Community Development Block Grant annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund activities that primarily benefit low- and moderate-income residents.
“Because of federal cuts to CDBG allocations over the past decade, many cities have stopped funding non-profit services,” a news release said. “Mayor Henry, however, continues his commitment to these services.”
Henry said in a statement that Fort Wayne is a people-focused community in which residents care about one another.
“We’re coming together to say that individuals and families matter,” Henry said. “Through collaborative efforts, we’re going to continue the positive momentum that we’ve been experiencing in our city. Our best days are ahead.”
The city uses a competitive application process to award the grants, a news release said. Volunteer committee members help score the applications and make recommendations on how to use the grant dollars.
The following nonprofits will receive grants this year:
• A Mother’s Hope, $30,000
• Blue Jacket Inc., $20,000
• Boys & Girls Clubs, $7,500
• Brightpoint, $20,000
• Building a Stronger Family, $15,000
• Catholic Charities, $20,000
• Circles of Allen County, $8,229
• Euell A. Wilson Center, $20,000
• Fort Wayne Urban League, $20,000
• Healthier Moms & Babies, $10,000
• Housing Opportunities Program, $53,243
• Just Neighbors, $30,000
• Language Services Network, $22,500
• The Lutheran Foundation Inc., $15,000
• Lutheran Social Services Inc., $15,000
• The Literacy Alliance, $14,000
• St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter, $30,000
• Vincent Village, $17,500
• Wellspring, $35,000
• YMCA, $10,000
• YWCA Northeast Indiana, $32,228