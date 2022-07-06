Less than a month after a derecho hit northeast Indiana, another storm hit the area early Tuesday, this time bringing floods.
The National Weather Service said Tuesday’s storm mostly affected northwest Allen County and parts of Whitley County. Most places reported three to five inches of rain, which the weather service said is considered flooding.
The highest rain level of 6.23 inches was reported eight miles northeast of Fort Wayne, the weather service said.
Most of the flooding reported in Allen County was in Huntertown and Leo-Cedarville, and there were some reports in Whitley County near Churubusco. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo also reported flooding in its main parking lot.
Bonnie Kemp, the zoo’s director of communication, said the zoo has been directing visitors into the parking lot by its education center and one near Franke Park.
“Even with the weather this morning, our attendance appears to be about the same and everything is going well,” Kemp said.
Heavy storms Tuesday brought more damage and power outages to the area. Some 13,500 Indiana Michigan Power customers in Fort Wayne were without power as of 7 a.m. today, the utility reported.
But flooding hasn't proved a major problem.
“There were no issues due to flooding,” said Michael Bianski of I&M. “We usually don’t have any, unless the flooding is severe.”
Also, the Allen County Office of Homeland Security has lifted the travel advisory although it said some flash flooding and pooling may still occur as heavy rains remain in today's forecast.
About 40,000 I&M customers lost power after the June 13 derecho. Thousands of Fort Wayne area residents were without power for three days, enduring high temperatures that were close to breaking records.
Crews were still picking up debris from the derecho this week.
Roads
The city of Fort Wayne is reporting traffic light outages at the following intersections:
- Mayhew & St. Joe
- Arlington & St. Joe Center
- St. Joe & Mayhew
- Maplecrest & St. Joe
- McKinnie and Hessen Cassel
- McKinnie and Hanna
- Taylor and Freeman
- Coldwater and Cook
- Coldwater and Cold Springs
- Sherman and High
- Sherman and Spring
- Spring and St. Marys