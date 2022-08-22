Unemployment for the Fort Wayne metro area was 3.2% in July, up just slightly from 3.0% in June, figures released today show.
Numbers from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development show 7,218 people in Allen, Wells and Whitley counties, which comprise the metro area, were unemployed last month. The labor force had 224,076 people.
But July's jobless picture was still better than a year ago last month, when 3.5% of the labor force could not find jobs, state statistics show.
Data watchers say it's better to compare the same month year over year because of seasonal changes with employment.
Statewide, unemployment in July was 3.5% or 2.6% seasonally adjusted, compared to 3.7% in July 2021. The percentage was the same when seasonally adjusted.
Nationally, July unemployment was 3.8% or 3.5% seasonally adjusted. A year ago in July, it was 5.7% or 5.4% when adjusted.