Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area was 2.3% last month, still notably lower than a year ago in May when it was 3.9%, figures released today show.
The May labor force for the metro area, which includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties, was 220,886 with 5,129 unemployed, Indiana Department of Workforce Development numbers show. Last month's labor force included 4,793 more people than in May last year.
In April, the Fort Wayne area jobless rate was 2.2%.
Lake County in northwest Indiana had the highest unemployment – 4.2% – among the state's 92 counties. LaGrange and Boone counties tied for the lowest jobless rate – 1.7%
Unemployment in Allen County was 2.4%, placing it 33rd on the preliminary list. Eight other counties that followed - based on the alphabetical county ranking - also had 2.4% jobless rates.
"The labor force increased 2.2% year over year with a 3.9% bump in employed workers and a 39.3% decrease in unemployed workers," said Rachel Blakeman, director at Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute.
She pointed out the data predates the recent interest rate increase the Federal Reserve approved, which has sparked growing concern about the potential for a recession.
“This monthly labor market information is very important in telling us what is happening in the local economy," Blakeman said, "but it is considered to be a lagging indicator that only tells us after the fact what has occurred with little to no predictive quality on what lies ahead.”