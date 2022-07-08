For the second time in three weeks, Fort Wayne residents are dealing with power outages and storm damage.
Two thunderstorms hit the area Monday and Tuesday, leaving thousands of area residents without power. Indiana Michigan Power said there were still about 500 customers without power as of 11 a.m. Thursday. The utility expected to have all power restored by 11 p.m. Thursday.
Tyler Campbell lost power after the storms and said it took no more than a day for it to be restored. He called I&M to notify the company.
“The storm took down a power line in my backyard,” Campbell said.
Campbell also said a tree branch fell on the barn on his property. He owns Advanced Construction and Repair of Indiana and said he plans to fix the damages himself because he already has the supplies.
In addition to repairing his own property, Campbell has been working for others with damage throughout the community. Since the June 13 derecho, Campbell said he has repaired 40 to 50 homes with storm damage in the Fort Wayne area.
Most of the damage can be attributed to high winds, he said, and the most common issues have been with siding and roofs.
“It takes about one day to fix (each of these homes),” Campbell said. “Sometimes it can be longer, but that’s just because we may have to deal with insurance companies.”
Campbell also said he expects to spend one day completing repairs to his property.
To help residents clean up limbs and branches in their yards or other areas, City Utilities is waiving fees at its Biosolids Facility at 6202 Lake Ave. The facility is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
The city of Fort Wayne also announced Wednesday that sandbagging materials are available at Johnny Appleseed Park for residents who experienced flooding at home.
The city announced Thursday that all traffic signals are working again.