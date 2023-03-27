Fort Wayne area unemployment rose slightly in February but remains low, new data shows.
The city's metropolitan area saw 3.2% unemployment last month, higher than January's rate of 3%. According to data released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, that rate is also higher than the 3.1% unemployment Fort Wayne recorded in February 2022.
The city actually gained almost 1,200 more employed workers compared to the same month last year, Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute Director Rachel Blakeman said in an email. However, the number of people actively seeking work but not currently working rose from 6,760 to 7,123.
In the region, only Noble County (3.7%) had a higher unemployment rate than the statewide rate of 3.5%. Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties all had rates between 2.8% to 3.4%. The national unemployment rate in February was 2.6%.
Around Indiana, three counties — Howard, Lake and Vermillion — were at or above 5%. According to Blakeman, all other counties were below that 5% unemployment rate, which she said is considered by economists to be full employment.
Rick Farrant, communication director for Northeast Indiana Works, said in a statement that although some national tech companies have announced job cuts in recent months, northeast Indiana isn't in that same boat.
"Local employers are still looking to fill open positions, which may provide some resiliency to the job market so long as available workers’ skills match open positions," Farrant said.