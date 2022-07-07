The Indiana State Police is the independent agency that Mayor Tom Henry’s administration asked to investigate kickback allegations made through an anonymous letter, a spokesman confirmed Thursday.
Fort Wayne City Council members last week received a three-page letter from an anonymous source that claims to offer evidence that at least one Public Works employee received free concrete work for an oversized three-car driveway, 100 feet of sidewalk, a new carriage walk and an expanded patio in the backyard of a north-side home. The writer included three photos that show the work at the home.
John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said last week that Henry’s administration is taking the allegations seriously and had asked an independent agency to investigate. He confirmed Thursday the agency is the state police.
The Indiana State Police could not be reached immediately Thursday to confirm the investigation.
The Journal Gazette is choosing not to reveal the names of those accused or the location based solely on an anonymous letter.
The letter writer alleges the project would cost at least $15,000 and was done for free as compensation for helping the firm win a contract for city work. Two additional employees received free concrete work after becoming aware of the kickback scheme, the letter says.
To put in a driveway, a permit has to be obtained from the city because driveways connect to municipal streets and sidewalks. The Journal Gazette confirmed the employee named in the letter does not have any such permit at the north-side address, according to the city’s permit database.
“There’s no documentation that (the employee) paid for any of the concrete work – which is a clear violation of the city’s conflict of interest policy, which disallows an employee’s personal gain or the appearance of personal gain in dealing with a city contractor,” the letter said.