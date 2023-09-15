A Fort Wayne assisted living facility’s 3.5 acres of land has been deemed a Certified Wildlife Habitat by a national organization.
The National Wildlife Federation has certified Georgetowne Place, 1717 Maplecrest Road, through its Garden for Wildlife movement.
Every Certified Wildlife Habitat provides natural sources of food, water, cover and places to raise offspring, the national organization said in a news release. The habitats are also maintained in a sustainable way that incorporates native plants, conserves water and doesn’t rely on pesticides.
Georgetowne Place has created a meadow that supports local wildlife, including birds, butterflies, bees and frogs, according to a news release. Georgetowne Place created its habitat because the property was almost devoid of insects and birds.
The property was mowed monthly, which essentially cuts off any possibility of flowering plants for pollinators and other insects, the release said. The grass maintenance also discouraged the nesting of birds because the property didn’t have insects for food.
The meadow now has numerous wildflowers and milkweed as food sources for insects. The area also has trees, shrubs and nesting areas for birds, along with crabapple trees and blackberry and raspberry plants that wild fowl will eat from. The area also has a water source, along with bird feeders, on the northwest corner of the meadow.
The Georgetowne Place habitat is placed where the assisted-living residents can take advantage of watching for special sightings of wildlife.
David Mizejewski, a naturalist with the national organization, said that anyone, anywhere can restore a wildlife habitat.
“Whether you garden in a suburban yard, an urban area or a rural plot of land, you can make a difference for local wildlife,” he said in a statement. “It’s the perfect grassroots way to think globally and act locally and help birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife.”
Participants who have their wildlife habitats certified receive a certificate with a habitat number, a one-year membership to the National Wildlife Federation with a subscription to National Wildlife magazine and access to the Garden for Wildlife newsletter. Participants will also receive a 10% discount to the National Wildlife catalog, exclusive rights to post a Certified Wildlife Habitat yard sign and $5 off native plants at www.gardenforwildlife.com.
For more information on the Garden for Wildlife program, go online to www.nwf.org/garden.