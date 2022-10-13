Fort Wayne's city attorney today denied a public records request for city police department records relating to Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest for driving while intoxicated.
The Journal Gazette Tuesday requested records including body camera footage that were part of the investigation of Henry’s arrest Saturday.
An exception to the Access to Public Records Act in Indiana Code gives law enforcement agencies the discretion of whether to disclose investigatory records, the letter from City Attorney Malak Heiny says. The law defines investigatory records as “information compiled in the course of the investigation of a crime.”
Henry pleaded guilty Monday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. The mayor was driving his wife and mother-in-law home from an event Saturday night when he crossed the center line and crashed into another vehicle, court records said.
A crash report obtained from an Indiana State Police website said the crash occurred near the roundabout at Old Mill and Westover roads.
Henry was driving a city-owned vehicle, and the collision resulted in combined damage to both vehicles of more than $25,000 but less than $50,000, according to the crash report.
When it comes to body camera footage, the law allows police departments to deny access of recordings that “could interfere with the ability of a person to receive a fair trial or may affect an ongoing investigation.”
The city police department doesn’t release investigatory records without a subpoena, the letter says.
“This has been FWPD policy for the past 20 plus years and has been applied to all criminal investigations,” the letter says. “The city has consistently, fairly and even-handedly applied this policy to all public records requests and will continue to do so in the future.”