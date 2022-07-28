A Fort Wayne barber is wanted for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a teenage customer before the boy reached the age of consent.
The Allen County prosecutor’s office filed two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor against Sanquan Robert Marquay Milligan, 32, of the 700 block of Anderson Avenue.
A warrant was issued for his arrest issued with the charges Monday.
The incidents began about three years ago, before the boy was in high school, documents filed in Allen Superior Court said. Milligan allegedly touched the boy inappropriately in the shop, then later offered to engage in a sexual behavior with the boy. Milligan knew the boy’s age because the boy’s father told him. The boy and his father were Milligan’s customers, according to court documents.
This behavior happened multiple times before the boy turned 16 and in at least three locations, two of them businesses and the other Milligan’s home, records said.
Milligan faces two to 12 years in prison on the higher-level felony charge against him and one to six years on the lower felony if convicted. He was not in Allen County Jail as of Wednesday evening, and online court records show no bond set for when he’s arrested.