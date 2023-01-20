Developers of a proposed river-based attraction at the southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and Parnell Avenue have submitted a revised plan for how the site would be used after residents aired complaints about the project.
During a Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing in November, residents cited concerns about the property's complex environmental conditions and safety issues, saying the applicant's plan was not well thought out.
The proposal from River City Ventures LLC of Fort Wayne now has been scheduled for a new public hearing during the plan commission's Feb. 13 meeting – an unusual step for the body, which rules on rezonings and primary development plans.
The applicant had asked the commission to rezone part of the site from single-family residential to limited commercial and approve a primary development plan.
The new proposal for offering pontoon boat rides from floating docks pares down the number of buildings from two to one, which would be 4,400 square feet, on the north side of the 4 1/2-acre property. The plan shows space for concessions and restrooms as part of the building.
The plan doesn't note other uses, but the previous site plan included a 2,000-square-foot restaurant and a boathouse, plus an elevated dining deck directly overlooking the St. Joseph River.
The area previously proposed for the deck at the southern side of the property is now labeled as floodplain and floodway. However, a "concession area" remains south of the building.
"This is almost a redo," said Thomas Trent, a Fort Wayne attorney now representing River City. Trent was not involved in the previous submission. He said the new building would be "a small, family-oriented-style restaurant with food and beverages and outdoor seating."
It's undetermined how much of the concession area might be paved, he said, adding some paving is likely to provide handicapped accessibility.
"I just think the plan commission wanted to see more detail around the plan," Trent said. "I think there is a need for this type of products along the rivers."
Neighboring property owners and others plan to continue questioning the project, however, said Dan Wire, a longtime advocate for Fort Wayne's rivers who is co-vice president of the Maumee Watershed Alliance.
Wire, who also has been instrumental in launching the Sweet Breeze replica canal boat rides on the St. Marys River, said concerns focus on the amount of floodway and wetlands on the property, believed to be more than 50%.
"This property is a forested floodplain – the reason it has not been developed for decades," he said. "It's a riparian buffer that needs to stay intact for the health of our environment and the safety of our citizens."
Developing the site would be counter to the guidance offered by the county's comprehensive plan, Wire said. The plan recommends "conserving natural features and environmentally sensitive land with significant value," including "reserve areas" that would qualify for preservation but have not yet been preserved.
The property also likely contains threatened and endangered wildlife so the site will need state and federal review before the project moves on, Wire said, adding there might be fuel contamination from previous use.
Having a business offering pontoon boat rides could be a good idea to get more people on local rivers, Wire said, "but this is the wrong location."
Some residents who use the Rivergreenway trail for biking, walking and hiking have said its presence between the property and the river access creates hazards because of inadequate sight lines and uneven terrain.
Some have suggested moving the trail, but that issue is not addressed in the new plans.
Opponents also plan to raise issues about business practices of the project's applicant, Joey Tippmann, owner of River City Ventures.
Residents provided evidence to the plan commission that previous boat excursions he operated resulted in trash and public urination/defecation on Stevie's Island in the St. Joseph River. Opponents said the trips include loud music, excessive drinking and other noise that would be disruptive to people on neighboring properties.
One passenger filed suit in Allen Superior Court in 2022 saying she was injured during a stop on the island during an excursion on a boat in another Tippmann business, Rum Runner Party Boats.
That lawsuit was dismissed against some of the original defendants, but the plaintiff, Alexis Baker, was allowed to refile and did so. A hearing is scheduled for May 10, according to court documents.
Also, a Rum Runner pontoon boat outfitted as a floating bar came loose from its moorings at The Deck at Don Hall's downtown restaurant and crashed into the Tecumseh Street bridge. Tippmann has operated a riverfront boat business out of Fort Wayne's Guldin Park.
Ben Roussel, executive director of the Department of Planning Services, said plan commission members must rule on land-use proposals based on narrowly tailored guidelines. The developer's history does not generally play a role, he said.
"What we look at is the property itself ... and how it meets the legal tests. All those things (regarding the applicant) are things that happened off site," he said.
Among the legal tests are whether a proposal demonstrates compatibility with surrounding development, does not negatively impact nearby property values and is not injurious to public safety, morals and general welfare.
The public hearing on the River City Ventures' proposal is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in Room 35 of Citizens Square. All proposed rezonings must also be approved by Fort Wayne City Council.