A couple who grew up in Fort Wayne will join First Lady Jill Biden for tonight's State of the Union address.
Amanda and Josh Zurawski, who now live in Austin, Texas, met in 1991 while in preschool at Aldersgate Academy, CNN reported last year. The two dated while in high school.
Amanda Zurawski was 18 weeks pregnant when her water broke last year, according to a White House news release. She and her husband were "devastated," as they had been trying to have a baby for more than a year.
She was diagnosed with an "incompetent cervix," Amanda Zurawski wrote in a column The Journal Gazette republished last October from wearethemeteor.com.
"The loss of my daughter, I was told, was inevitable," she wrote. "What happened next was not."
Under a new Texas law, abortion is illegal unless the pregnant person is facing "a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy," Amanda Zurawski wrote.
Her doctor told her the options: wait until she went into labor naturally, knowing her baby would be stillborn or die soon after; wait for its heartbeat to stop; or develop an infection, which would endanger her life.
Three days later, she did develop a life-threatening infection: sepsis. Amanda Zurawski nearly died because of the delay in receiving treatment, the White House statement said, and she still suffers from medical complications "due to the delay."
The Zurawskis are two of the 26 people who will join Jill Biden and First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff in her viewing booth for President Joe Biden's speech. Other invitees include Ukraine's ambassador, Bono and RowVaughn and Rodney Wells – the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, the unarmed Black man who was beaten to death by police officers in Memphis last month.
According to the news release, each guest was invited "because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people."