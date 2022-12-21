Fort Wayne is bracing for a potentially dangerous winter storm that’s set to strike the city later this week.
The street department has started to convert trucks recently used for leaf pick-up to be used for salt and plowing snow, the city of Fort Wayne announced in a news release Wednesday.
However, as rain and freezing rain are expected to fall before the snow begins late Thursday night or early Friday morning, crews will not be able to pre-treat the roads as any treatment would be quickly washed away.
The city does not have the resources to salt residential streets, but neighborhood associations are encouraged to set up salt barrels near crosswalks and intersections with “dangerous curves or inclines,” the release said. There are requests out for 500 salt barrels, and the street department expects to have all those barrels filled before Friday.
Blizzard-like conditions are possible. The National Weather Service has upgraded their alert from a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning that’s in effect from Thursday evening until Saturday morning, with a blizzard warning in effect in northwest Indiana areas near South Bend and La Porte.
Jim Andersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Northern Indiana office, said Tuesday that the storm shouldn’t be taken lightly.
“This definitely really does deserve due diligence with preparing for this and using care,” Andersen said. “It will be a very dangerous situation.”
Storms like this one are rare — they generally occur once every 5-10 years — but the National Weather Service said its impact will not rival the blizzard of 1978.
AccuWeather projected a 70% chance of between three and six inches of snow as of Wednesday afternoon, but the storm will also bring other hazards.
Extremely cold temperatures are expected, including a “flash freeze” as temperatures will plummet from 30 degrees to below zero between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.
Wind chill in Fort Wayne will drop as low as -27 degrees at times and will be below -10 degrees for almost all of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Those frigid conditions will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
The city’s main winter shelter is the Rescue Mission, located at 404. E. Washington Blvd., which provides warming and shelter during the day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The organization also provides overnight emergency shelter for men at the Life House, and they also provide emergency shelter for women with no children at their Charis House.
Other shelters include the Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network, which provides overnight shelter for families with children; the St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter, which coordinates and provides shelter for single women. According to the city’s news release, anyone in need of shelter should first contact the Rescue Mission.