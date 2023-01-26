Fort Wayne has broken ground at the intersection of East State Boulevard and Reed Road, the future home of Fire Station 14.
Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne Police Department made the announcement Thursday in a news release. Fire Station 14 is currently located on Reed Road, across the street from Snider High School.
The move will provide easier access to major roads and create more space for firefighters, improving their ability to provide lifesaving services, a news release said.
The fire station serves a growing area with three nearby schools.
The new fire station was initially expected to cost $2.3 million, but the fire department asked City Council members in July to approve a budget of $4.3 million.
Henry said in a statement that the new fire station will be “a tremendous addition” for firefighters who work hard daily to protect the community.
“As public safety continues to be a top priority in the city of Fort Wayne, it’s vital to have modern and efficient facilities to assist in providing the best services possible to the public,” Henry said.
The new station will feature two full bays and one-half bay, along with sleeping quarters to accommodate 24-hour shifts, a large dining room and kitchen and a workout room. Response times, which currently meet the standards, are not expected to be affected.
Firefighters at Station 14 are expected to move into the new building in October, a timeline that could be pushed back for weather delays.
Witwer Construction Inc. is the general contractor, and Shive-Hattery Architecture and Engineering handled architectural planning.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department also has plans to relocate Station 5, which now sits on less than an acre at 5801 Bluffton Road. About 7.5 acres has been secured at 2000 Lower Huntington Road to build a new Fire Station 5.
Chris Carmichael, city property manager, said the new location will allow the station to expand and better serve the area with improved response times.