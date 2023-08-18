It's a German car, but it's an American icon.
The Volkswagen Beetle last rolled off the assembly line four years ago, with the company having sold more than 23 million of the funky-looking bugs since their 1938 debut.
In the late 1990s, a retro design of the vehicle was credited with saving the Volkswagen brand from collapse. A later reincarnation of the vehicle in 2012 failed to catch on and Volkswagen Group ended its production seven years later.
Even so, a "bug infestation" plagued Shoaff Park today during the Old Fort VW Club's 22nd annual Car Show & Swap.
Food trucks and vendors were camped out at the park where mild summer temps and sunshine served as backdrop. A distinctively '60s feel was apparent with tunes from the Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel and other bands playing.
Old Fort VW Club's nearly 50 members played host to northeast Indiana car buffs who this weekend organizers say showcased 150 to 200 vehicles.
Besides the Beetle, Audi, Porsche and others were on display, including International Scout – a new entry part of the club's budding relationship with International Harvester aficionados.
Bluffton retiree Kathy Mohler bought her 1958 Beetle more than a decade ago. The spunky, green roadster is easily her pride and joy.
"I went 60 mph driving it, but I wouldn't want to do that on a windy day because it would be blown all over the road," the 61-year-old said.
Although the Beetle will never get mistaken for an SUV, it still has a cult following from adoring fans worldwide, she said.
"It's easy to work on and get around in," Mohler said, adding she's never tried to see how many college students she could stuff into the rounded little auto – a popular activity in the car's heyday. "No, haven't tried that yet."
Chris and Kim Beatty primped their 1979, two-tone baby blue and white bug. The Columbia City couple eagerly answered questions from passersby.
"We were driving (in Fort Wayne) and saw it for sale," said Chris Beatty, a 44-year-old medical device executive. "We had to have it."
Kim Beatty, an insurance administrator, said the vehicle was in good shape at purchase.
"We didn't have to do a whole lot," said Beatty, 41.
And Chris says the car actually is roomier than it looks.
"I'm about 6'1 and I fit pretty well," he said. And that's a good thing "because the steering wheel doesn't move."
Amanda Robbins is a photographer for VolksAmerica Magazine. She met her husband, Mike Hall, at a Beetle car show, although he wasn't a fan of the vehicle at first.
"I'm a truck guy," he said, "but eventually...."
Hall was in attendance Saturday with his wife and the Crown Point couple's three Beetles.
"They used to give him a hard time when he would come to the shows and ask when he was going to get one," Robbins said.
They share two 1960s Beetles and a 2015 model.
"We love them," Robbins said.
Kyle Shepard is president of the Old Fort VW Club. He said that although Volkswagen discontinued the car there are rumblings that an electric version might mark yet another Beetle comeback.
"We've been hearing that since they are coming out with the Microbus next year," Shepard said. "It's an enduring model."