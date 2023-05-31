A Fort Wayne cardiologist has been ordered to pay $2.67 million to a former patient after a jury found him responsible for significant damage to her right calf.
The damage became so severe that, at one point, an orthopedic surgeon advised Zandra Chapman to have her right leg amputated above the knee.
Chapman and her husband, Lee Chapman, filed a lawsuit in Allen Superior Court in October 2014, about two years after she was hospitalized and underwent multiple medical procedures following an outpatient heart catheterization procedure performed by Dr. Shashi Ahuja.
In the legal filing, the Chapmans also accused Cardinal Health Inc. and AccessClosure Inc. of designing, manufacturing and marketing a surgical device, the Mynx Vascular Closure Device, which malfunctioned during the procedure.
In the lawsuit, the Chapmans asked the court to order Ahuja to pay for resulting medical bills, future medical care and lost wages. A jury returned the verdict in favor of the Chapmans last week and said Ahuja should pay damages of $2.67 million.
No mention was made of Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health, a publicly traded company that acquired AccessClosure in 2014. Chapman’s attorney declined Tuesday to reveal the outcome of that portion of the lawsuit.
Chapman, who had a history of chest pain, first saw Ahuja in his office Sept. 17, 2012. A month later, on Oct. 15, Ahuja performed an outpatient heart catheterization on Chapman, who was 51 at the time.
Chapman left St. Joseph Hospital afterward but experienced significant pain in her right calf over the next three days, according to the lawsuit. Chapman called Ahuja’s office twice asking for guidance on dealing with the pain. A nurse returned the calls and advised the cardiologist said Chapman could massage the area and apply heat.
The Chapmans’ filing accused Ahuja of failing to advise her of the risks and benefits of using the Mynx Vascular Closure Device and failing to properly use the device, a failure that blocked blood flow to her lower right leg. Additionally, the lawsuit accuses Ahuja of failing to discover the damage resulting from the improper use and canceling an arteriogram, or imaging test, which another physician ordered later.
The lawsuit also accuses the cardiologist of neglecting his patient by not advising Chapman to come to his office immediately or seek emergency care from another provider when she called twice complaining of severe pain in the days immediately following the procedure.
Chapman decided on her own to return to St. Joe’s emergency department late on Oct. 18. She was readmitted to in-patient care in the early morning hours of Oct. 19. She remained hospitalized for almost three months.
During that time, Chapman was treated by various doctors who performed numerous tests, scans and procedures on her as her condition deteriorated. Those included blood transfusions, a vein graft and numerous attempts to remove dead muscle tissue from her right leg.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Arata eventually advised Chapman to seriously consider amputation of her right leg above the knee. After consulting with her family, Chapman declined.
Chapman remained in St. Joe until Dec. 12, when she was transferred to a hospital specializing in wound care. She was released from Select Specialty Hospital on Jan. 14, 2013.
It was unclear Tuesday whether Dr. Ahuja continues to treat patients. A phone number listed online for his practice was disconnected. The Fort Wayne Medical Society has him listed as being retired.
Chapman’s attorney, Indianapolis-based Lance Cline, declined Tuesday to provide an update on his client’s health status. His decision was based on Chapman’s request for privacy.