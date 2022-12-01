Amber Gonzalez didn't want to wait for a milestone anniversary to update the AIDS memorial in Lindenwood Cemetery.
Installed 18 years ago, the Northeast Indiana AIDS Memorial looked dark and dated, and tall grass obstructed the benches, said Gonzalez, who became Lindenwood's general manager in the spring.
About two weeks of work changed the overall appearance, she said. Light-colored stones replaced the dark-colored mulch, benches were relocated and red paint brightened the awning.
The refresher was long overdue, Gonzalez said during a rededication ceremony attended by more than two dozen people Thursday, which was also World AIDS Day.
"It was one of my passion projects to get this up and running," Gonzalez said. "We want it to be a nice bright area for people to come and visit."
The local memorial's black granite monument features a red AIDS ribbon on the front and has the inscription, "Northeast Indiana AIDS Memorial," at the bottom.
Installed in 2004, it was the idea of Otis Vincent, who raised more than $50,000 to complete the project. It commemorates all people who are positive for HIV or AIDS, but the catalyst was the AIDS-related death of Vincent's son, Stephen, two days before Christmas in 1995.
HIV is the virus that causes AIDS, a disease that weakens the immune system and gradually destroys the body's ability to fight infections and certain cancers.
Jeff Markley expects those initially memorialized at Lindenwood would be amazed about what it's like to be HIV-positive today.
"When we talk about what people went through with HIV and AIDS in the '80s and '90s, it's pretty horrific," said Markley, executive director of Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection.
The nonprofit typically serves more than 400 people living with HIV/AIDS each year, and it has almost 200 people using its prevention services.
Decades ago, test results often took weeks, Markley said, and patients' daily routines would involve taking multiple pills – some with debilitating side effects – at strictly prescribed times. People also faced a social stigma that could affect their jobs, medical care and family life.
"We have just come so far with treatment, with testing, with prevention tools," Markley said. "We still have a long way to go with fighting stigma, embracing people just as human beings, by not adding moral judgment to any lifestyle or to any kind of infection or disease that someone might have."
According to the World AIDS Day website, an estimated 38 million people have the virus globally, and more than 35 million people have died of HIV- or AIDS-related illnesses.
Mayor Tom Henry, who spoke at the rededication, said few cities have a memorial like the one at Lindenwood.
"It's an issue that needs to constantly stay on the minds of all of us because it's not just about us," Henry said. "It's not just about our families and our friends. It's also about the generations to come. They're going to look back and they're going to say, 'How did our predecessors, how did the people before us, address this?' "