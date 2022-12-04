Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo volunteer Jan Johnson stood by a heat lamp Sunday, captivated by two particularly active river otters.
The playful animals’ aquatics skills generated some attention from zoo visitors, but the families bundled for frigid temperatures seemed to have higher priorities – including photos with Santa Claus – as they strolled the venue during its offseason event, Wild Zoo Wonderland.
The Biggs family, for example, started their morning visit at the gift shop, where trips to the zoo typically end. Bethany Biggs, a zoo member, knew the building had the potential to become crowded because, along with souvenir shopping, it now offers a free story time every half-hour beginning at 10:30 a.m. and cookie decorating for $4.99.
As children finished topping their gingerbread and sugar cookies with icing, sprinkles and chocolate chips, the women staffing the area assured families they would take care of the mess.
Biggs raved about Wild Zoo Wonderland, which debuted last year on a smaller scale. She said the decorations – which include a sleigh near the penguin exhibit, ornaments on trees throughout the property and colored Christmas lights in the aquarium – make the experience magical.
“It’s fun to see it transform into Christmas,” Biggs said after 6-year-old Liam and 3-year-old Evelyn finished decorating gingerbread men. “It’s such a treat for the kids.”
The event opened Friday. As the first wave of Sunday visitors entered the zoo, A.J. Harper, director of operations, said more than 700 people walked through the gates the previous day. Wild Zoo Wonderland is scheduled for 10 more days through Dec. 22, including this coming weekend.
Activities this year are spread throughout Central Zoo and a portion of Australian Adventure instead of being centralized at the gift shop.
“We wanted to expand the event,” Harper said.
He noted train rides are free, and attendees who time their visit right can participate in stingray and goat feedings for an extra fee.
Regular zoo visitors might notice the addition of red wooden structures in Central Zoo. Equipped with straw, those are shelters for the roaming peafowl, Harper said. He noted that opening the zoo during the offseason gives visitors insight into how the zoo functions during the colder months.
Visitors are sometimes surprised to see animals, Harper said, but “they’re still here.”
Wild Zoo Wonderland attendees might see an animal they haven’t seen in a while because of construction – the red panda. It moved into the Central Zoo exhibit typically occupied by the white-faced saki monkey, Harper said, explaining the primate was relocated indoors for the winter.
Johnson, the volunteer, stayed near the North American river otters Sunday for more reasons than to watch the mammals. She invited children, including Nathaniel and Ramona Manzoli, to write letters to Santa.
Nathaniel, 6, plucked a pen from a bucket and a clipboard supplied with winter-themed stationery. He began to write as his mother, Susan Manzoli, helped Ramona, 3, with a letter of her own.
Attending Wild Zoo Wonderland wasn’t a question for the zoo members.
“We come to every single event,” Manzoli said.
Children could stuff their finished letters in a red and gold mailbox nearby. Johnson, who watched at least 20 children write to Santa on Sunday morning, assured the youngsters that every letter was legible, even if the page was all scribbles.
“He’ll understand,” she said.