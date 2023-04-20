Fort Wayne Children's Zoo employees worked up to the last minute Thursday to prepare for members and open to the public Saturday.
An exhibit called Red Panda Ridge set to open Memorial Day weekend, adults-only nights and a new animal feeding experience are just a few of the new experiences being offered this season.
Rick Schuiteman, Fort Wayne Children's Zoo executive director, said he is especially excited to relaunch a realm of the zoo formerly named Indonesian Rain Forest as the reimagined Asian Trek.
"We're just excited because that allows us to expand our footprint a little bit in the zoo," Shuiteman said. "We're building in one of the oldest areas in the zoo, so it's a whole new area – fresh, exciting, reimagined."
Part of his excitement comes from the restructuring of the land to make it more similar to the rest of the zoo.
"Now it's a wonderful loop, so you can go through and see two red panda exhibits, see the muntjac and then you can see the aviary," Shuiteman said.
Stacy Rhody, area curator for the Asian Trek, is most excited for updates made to the Sumatran Tiger exhibit, which include a larger water feature and a new "cat-io" for the zoo's tigers – Bugara and Indah.
The big cats were introduced to their renovated enclosure a few hours before visitors arrived and were already showing signs of enjoying the new landscape. Bugara, the male tiger, could be seen relaxing in the shade of the enclosure while his sister Indah was up and about, playing in the water and chewing grass - all signs that they were acclimating to the changes.
But the tigers don't get to have all of the fun. The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo will begin hosting "Rock & Roar" events aimed at adults who want a kid-free night with the animals, music and adult beverages.
The first of four of the adults-only nights is set for June 29 and will feature live music from Fort Wayne band Casual Friday, craft beverages from Hop River Brewing and access to the zoo's exhibits and rides.
Kyle Etheridge, guest experience event and sales manager, said he's looking forward to the new opportunity.
"We're going to try to launch this and I think it's going to be popular," he said.
"Rock and Roar" dates after the kickoff event will be July 13, July 27 and August 10. The will feature music from Decade Divide, The Debutants and JacksonVibe respectively.
But as zoo employees prepared for the season Thursday, they had dozens of excited members outside of the gates ready to be the first patrons of the season.
Those with a membership were given the opportunity to check out the zoo Thursday and Friday ahead of the official season opening.
Stephanie Stevens, who came with her granddaughter, has had a zoo membership for three years and said she enjoys the opportunities it affords her, like being able to come and go as often as she likes.
"My daughter and I share it together. She has four little girls and it just works out," Stephens said. "It's a great zoo."
She said she was excited to spend time with her granddaughter.
Ashley and Tom Isaac, a couple who moved to Fort Wayne last year, said they got a membership when they came to the area and utilize it once a week throughout the season.
"We're excited to take full advantage of our membership," Tom Isaac said.
"I miss the giraffes, I hope they're out and we can see them today," Ashley Isaac said.