The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is mourning the death of a 24-year-old giraffe whose offspring marked three generations of giraffes with ties to the local attraction.
Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened. The animal care and veterinary teams made the difficult decision to euthanize the giraffe Saturday after a comprehensive assessment showed he would not recover, the zoo said in a news release Sunday.
“Although we were treating for any potential causes, his welfare became compromised and he was humanely euthanized, surrounded by many that cared for him,” head zoo veterinarian Dr. Kami Fox said in a statement.
Jelani, whose birthday was Wednesday, moved to the zoo in May 1999 from Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Texas. The zoo described Jelani as an important member of the giraffe herd, noting he sired six calves.
“He was a sweet, gentle giant who actively participated in his own care,” the zoo said. “He was especially fond of hoof work and having his feet filed. He was easy to work with and always enjoyed attention.”
The zoo received hundreds of condolences on its Facebook post about Jelani’s death. People shared recent photos of Jelani, called him a favorite zoo sight and said he awed children when he approached the viewing and feeding platform.
Zoo member Sarah LeBlanc said the giraffes are a highlight for her two daughters.
“I’m sorry to hear there will be one fewer,” she said.
The zoo said it appreciates the community’s support.
“Jelani was loved by all, and his loss is felt deeply,” the zoo said. “We share this heartbreak with our animal care professionals, who cared for him daily. We thank them for their outstanding work, not only with Jelani, but with all the animals here at the zoo.”