Zuri, believed to be the oldest reticulated giraffe in the United States, has died.
Fort Wayne Children's Zoo officials announced Monday she was just shy of her 34th birthday, which would have been on Dec. 6. She came to the zoo in 1989 and became a favorite of zoo visitors, especially children. She died Friday.
Officials in a news release said the zoo's animal care and medical staffs last week noticed Zuri was showing signs of abdominal pain and not eating.
A gentle giant, Zuri allowed local experts to do diagnostic tests and treatment, but her symptoms did not improve over several days.
"With Zuri’s well-being in mind, the care staff made a difficult-but-kind decision to give Zuri a peaceful end," the release said.
Zoo officials did not say what the animal's last illness was. On average, giraffes live 25 years in their natural habitat and 20 to 27 years in captivity, according to an online posting by experts at the Denver Zoo.
Zuri was considered a matriarch among the zoo's giraffes. Four giraffes remain in the herd - females Luna, Mystic and Faye and Ezeji, a male. The oldest of the animals, Luna, is 17 years old.
Zuri is the second zoo giraffe to die within four months. Jelani, a 24-year-old male, died in August from what zoo officials called neurological abnormalities.
Generations of families from Fort Wayne and elsewhere had the chance to connect with Zuri over the years, getting an up-close look at her long black tongue in a specially designed feeding pavilion that put her head at eye level.
"There was nothing sweeter than hearing the squeal of a child who fed Zuri a piece of lettuce for the first time," said Rick Schuiteman, zoo executive director.
In Zuri's lifetime, the world lost nearly half of its giraffes living in their natural habitats. The number has gone from about 36,000 to 16,000, according to a report from animal welfare group Born Free USA. The report cited about 1,500 giraffes lived in captivity in North American and European zoos in 2020.
The local zoo participates in a species survival plan in acquiring and breeding giraffes, but there are no immediate plans to add another giraffe, officials said.
Dr. Kami Fox, head veterinarian, said the Fort Wayne community connected with Zuri. The zoo's Facebook page had accumulated more than 400 comments on her passing by 4 p.m. Monday.
"Her influence on guests, her species, and the entire (zoo) community was outstanding," she said in a statement.
The zoo staff has invited people to mail cards, photos or stories of favorite Zuri memories to the zoo at 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808 or on Facebook.