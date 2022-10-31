The McGregor family didn’t come to Wild Zoo Halloween on Sunday afternoon looking for a fright.
“They’re too little to be around all the scary stuff,” Rachel McGregor said of 3-year-old Andre and 1-year-old Imara, who were respectively dressed as a gecko and giraffe.
Tame decorations – including black witch hats that dangled from trees and animal paintings on pumpkins – awaited the McGregors, who traveled to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo from Marion.
The Halloween activities – including treat stations, a straw maze and pumpkin bowling – were similarly family friendly. The “merry but not scary approach” was intentional, said Kyle Etheridge, a zoo employee involved with the long-running annual event.
Attendance figures weren’t immediately available Sunday for the Halloween activity, which ran over four October weekends and was free with zoo admission.
One indicator suggested high turnout, however.
“We’ve gone through a lot of candy,” Etheridge said.
April Mangan’s 3-year-old daughter, Sloane, couldn’t wait to tear open the wrappers once she visited the treat stations. The selection awaiting trick-or-treaters included chocolates and fruit-flavored sweets.
“For her, it’s the candy,” Mangan said of her family’s favorite aspect of Wild Zoo Halloween.
Sloane and her brother, 15-month-old James, donned their witch and Frankenstein’s monster costumes at the zoo twice – first with grandparents on a Saturday and with cousins and friends Sunday, Mangan said. She noted the family has a membership.
“Otherwise, they just wear (the costumes) once,” Mangan said.
Sunday not only marked the end of Wild Zoo Halloween but also the typical zoo season. It’s bittersweet to close, Etheridge said, but the off-season gives the venue an opportunity to complete improvements and plan for next year.
Some visitors apparently can’t wait to return. One woman stopped Etheridge near the Canada lynx exhibit with questions about Wild Zoo Wonderland – a December event the zoo was advertising at its entrance.
This year’s wonderland will expand on activities offered last year, including pictures with Santa and cookie decorating, Etheridge said, and some animals will be out for viewing.
A sign indicated the hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-22. More details will be available at kidszoo.org in mid-November.
The zoo’s 59th season is set to begin April 22. Visitors next year should be able to see Red Panda Ridge, Etheridge said, noting that area’s opening date might be later in 2023.