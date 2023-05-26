The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo will open a new exhibit Saturday: Red Panda Ridge, one of the largest red panda habitats in the country.
The resident red pandas are Anne, Aurora and Paula.
Red Panda Ridge is the first addition to the zoo's reimagined Asian Trek area. The new exhibit area is also home to Zoji, a Chinese muntjac deer and five Asian birds including a white eared pheasant, Gretel; Victoria crowned pigeons, Penn and Teller; and a pair of red-billed blue magpies, Jingwei and Dallas, officials said Friday in a news release.
“As one of only eight self-supporting zoos in the country, these new additions and reimagined spaces couldn’t happen without the support of our community, our members, but especially our generous donors,” Executive Director Rick Schuiteman said in a statement.
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is northeast Indiana’s largest tourist attraction, hosting more than 600,000 guests annually, according to the release. In 2021, the zoo was voted Visit Indiana’s “Summer Bucket List Top Attraction.”