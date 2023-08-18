The animal population at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has increased by one cuddly baby orangutan, zoo officials announced Friday.
Tara, a 28-year-old orangutan, welcomed a healthy little boy at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, the zoo said in a news release.
Dr. Kami Fox, the zoo’s director of Animal Health & Conservation, commented on the new arrival.
“We are overjoyed to welcome another baby orangutan at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. This marks our third orangutan birth and the second male orangutan since 2006,” she said in a statement. “Tara and baby are doing well, and we are happy to see them bonding behind the scenes.”
Zoo staff monitored Tara at night by remote camera for several weeks leading up to the birth.
“Tara’s labor lasted a few hours, and she delivered her baby unassisted. Immediately following the delivery, Tara began cleaning her infant and placed it in her nest – a pile of wood wool and blankets – where she sleeps at night,” officials said in the release.
No name has yet been chosen for the baby.
While baby and Tara bond behind the scenes, zoo staff will baby-proof the orangutan habitat “to create a safe space for the little one to grow,” officials said. Changes will include straw on the floor and lower-hanging vines, they said.
“Orangutans grow very slowly, so this baby will still be clinging to mom and learning to climb for a while,” Fox said in a statement. Orangutans have the longest childhood of any animal other than humans and require maternal care until they are 6 to 8 years old, the release said.
Orangutans are pregnant for an average of 245 days, or a little over eight months. Tara arrived in Fort Wayne in 2013 from the Columbus Zoo. The baby’s father is Tengku, the Zoo’s 37-year-old male orangutan, who arrived here in 1995.
Their breeding was recommended by the Orangutan Species Survival Plan, a program of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums that seeks to maintain genetic diversity within populations of endangered animals. Megan Elder of Como Zoo, the International Orangutan Studbook Keeper, says that only three other orangutans have been born in North American zoos in 2023, with one being a Bornean orangutan, a different species from the Sumatran orangutans that call the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo home.
The infant will be introduced to the zoo’s other orangutans gradually.
About 316 Sumatran orangutans live in zoos worldwide, and 11 babies, on average, are born each year in the world’s zoos. In the wild, these red-haired apes are found only on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia, where the population is in drastic decline due to illegal hunting and the destruction of their forest homes to build palm oil plantations, the release said. Fewer than 13,800 Sumatran orangutans remain in the wild and are in danger of becoming extinct, wildlife experts say.
Additional photos of the baby orangutan will be posted periodically on the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s Facebook page.