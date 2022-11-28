Believed the oldest reticulated giraffe in the United States, the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo's Zuri died on Friday.
Zoo officials announced she was just shy of her 34th birthday, which would have been on Dec. 6. She came to the zoo in 1989 and became a favorite of zoo visitors, especially children.
Zoo officials in a news release said the zoo's animal care and medical staff last week noticed Zuri was showing signs of abdominal pain and not eating.
The animal allowed local experts to do diagnostic tests and treatment, but her symptoms did not improve over several days.
"With Zuri’s well-being in mind, the care staff made a difficult but kind decision to gift Zuri a peaceful end," the release said.
Zoo officials did not say what the animal died of. On average, giraffes live 25 years in their natural habitat and 20 to 27 years in captivity, according to an online posting by experts at the Denver Zoo.
Zuri was considered a matriarch among the zoo's giraffes.