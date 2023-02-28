A possible expansion of a southeast-side gas station hit a snag after Fort Wayne City Council tabled a rezoning request for two more weeks.
This is the second time the City Council has held the final decision for rezoning the Lassus gas station at 411 E. Paulding Road. The first time was Feb. 14 after Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, asked for time to look into the situation and what the property’s owner, Solar Petroleum LLC, intends to do because the business presented no plans for what the request called the “improvement or expansion” of the gas station. The property is in Tucker’s southeast district.
Michelle Woods, senior planner for the Department of Planning Services, told members the rezoning from limited industrial to general commercial would put the gas station in compliance with zoning laws. The rezoning request includes the land to the north, that Solar Petroleum now owns, which is the former home of a Dairy Queen.
The council members originally heard that the business planned to put in a bigger canopy. Tucker said Tuesday she had concerns about the gas station increasing its footprint for a canopy.
Tucker said she talked with a Solar Petroleum representative and found that the company plans to add six to eight tanks, she said. The council previously passed an ordinance to restrict the number of gas pumps in Tucker’s district, and she was concerned more tanks would mean more pumps.
On Tuesday, Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st; Russ Jehl, R-2nd; Tom Didier, R-3rd; Jason Arp, R-4th; and Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, voted to delay a vote so they can talk to the company.
Jehl said he wanted to hear the gas station owners’ side after he worked hard on the ordinance that limits gas pumps.
“I want to make sure I get this right,” Jehl said.
All four Democrats voted against tabling the ordinance. Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said it looked to her like an attempt to get around the ordinance.
“For them to say they don’t have a plan, that they don’t know what they want to do with the expansion,” Chambers said, “I beg to differ.”
Glynn Hines, D-at large, said it seemed like a deceptive practice, and he’d like to see a specific plan.
The area has about 25 gas stations, Hines said of the southeast district. Four other gas stations are within three blocks of the Paulding Road business, he said.
Gas stations often come with convenience stores that offer candy and potato chips into a food desert, an area without access to fresh produce and meat.
“They don’t bring any value-added benefit,” Hines said.
Didier said he drove past the station earlier Tuesday, and it appeared closed with work being done on the land.
“It looks like they’ve already started,” Didier said.
Freistroffer said he also felt misled based on the information presented Feb. 14.
Jehl made a motion to delay the decision two weeks, which will still be within the request’s 90-day window to pass. If the request fails, Solar Petroleum will have to wait another year to apply for the rezoning.
In other business, many residents spoke during public comment against a proposed 4,400-square-foot restaurant and pontoon boat launch at Parnell Avenue and Spy Run Extended. The plan commission attached its do-pass recommendation to the rezoning request from River City Ventures last week.
The rezoning requires City Council members’ approval. It wasn’t on Tuesday’s agenda, but it is expected to be considered at a future meeting.