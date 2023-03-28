Fort Wayne City Council members committed Tuesday to providing Three Rivers Ambulance Authority with up to $3 million in funding, which is expected to keep the service running smoothly for two more years.
The council members unanimously approved a resolution to provide the service with the money to cover budget shortfalls.
The money will help Three Rivers Ambulance Authority pay its expenses as it becomes financially stable.
The ambulance authority took over ambulance operations in September after the board found its contractor, PatientCare EMS Solutions, was in default. The contractor hadn’t met the 90% rate required for responding to top-priority emergencies for 20 months.
Executive Director Joel Benz said this is the light at the end of the tunnel, and it allows the ambulance authority to continue without cutting back service.
City officials will parcel out the funding $1 million at a time, and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority officials will request money monthly to pay bills. The ambulance authority will provide the city with monthly cash-flow statements so officials can monitor fiscal performance and need, according to the resolution.
Council members were split 6-3 over an amendment to the resolution introduced by Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd.
The resolution ties the second distribution of $1 million to potential funding from Allen County.
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority officials will have to come back to the City Council and report if they have received any county funding, but the organization would still receive the city’s money, Jehl said. He wants to give county officials incentive to participate, he added.
Jehl was concerned that city money would pay for services going into the county.
Benz has requested $800,000 from the county and has talked with two Allen County commissioners about it. He believes they’re still working through the matter, and he declined to say whether the county would provide monetary assistance.
The ambulance authority provides service outside city limits to several townships, and the county has four board appointments, Benz said.
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority provides the primary ambulance service to 15,000 people and the only paramedic service to about 15,000 more.
Rachel Guin, president-elect of the ambulance authority’s board, said multiple times that the ambulance authority’s medics don’t want to ignore calls outside of the county, especially if they could be saving someone’s life.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, and Councilmen Geoff Paddock, D-5th, and Jason Arp, R-4th, opposed Jehl’s amendment because of concerns that the proposed change would tie funding to the county’s willingness to help.
Arp said it doesn’t help solve the problem and adds unnecessary complexity.
September was the first time the ambulance authority took over its own operations since it was founded in 1983. Guin said the ambulance authority was able to fund itself before the last few years, running on user fees and Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements.
Benz said Three Rivers Ambulance Authority bought the equipment, including ambulances, from PatientCare EMS Solutions, which cost about $1 million. It also had to rebuild a dwindling staff of paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
The ambulance service raised pay to match what similar municipalities paid, he said. The raises are meant to attract more staff and cut down on double-time payments to employees working extra shifts.
Guin said the ambulance authority might require only $1.25 million based on changes, including an expected Medicaid reimbursement increase in July.
Benz said the ambulance service now has 59 full-time medics but wants at least 80.
“We’ve made some significant progress in our staffing levels,” he said.