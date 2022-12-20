Fort Wayne City Council agreed Tuesday to restructure a $5.2 million loan of Legacy funds for a developer who plans to bring more than 130 homes to the area of Tillman and Hessen Cassel roads.
Council members initially approved in February a $5.2 million Legacy Fund loan over three phases for Roosevelt Reserves, which was planned to have 263 homes. The loan will be paid back to the Legacy Fund by the tax increment captured by the district over about 18 years.
In the agreement, developer Jerry Starks said he plans to develop 131 lots, about half of the 263 properties agreed on in the initial deal. Starks will develop public infrastructure on the lots for future homes.
Jonathan Leist, redevelopment deputy director, said Starks isn’t asking for more money, but the expectations for the number of developed lots needs to be reduced before the project moves forward.
In the original agreement, Starks would first receive $2.4 million for the first phase of 122 lots. Once the first set of lots was completed, he’d receive $1.6 million for the next 80 properties before receiving $1.2 million for the last 61 plots.
Leist said the original expectations aren’t feasible because of inflationary pressures on the cost of labor, material and interest rates, and construction won’t start until a new agreement is approved.
The amended agreement says Starks will receive $2.55 million for the first phase of 49 lots. Once those lots are completed, Starks will receive $1.15 million for 30 lots followed by $1.5 million for 52 lots.
The project is expected to garner $34 million in private investment, Leist said. He added the project remains worthy of money from the Legacy Fund because it’s the first residential development project to reach that area of southeast Fort Wayne in several decades.
The Legacy Fund consists of money generated by the lease and sale of Fort Wayne’s old power utility and is used for projects that are considered transformational by a board and City Council.
Leist said the project is expected to be a catalyst for other private investment in the area.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she is still excited for the project to come to an area that has historically been underserved.
“While you know the downward pressures of inflation on construction costs have caus3ed this project to be redesigned, I still think this project is worthy of your support,” Tucker said.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said he typically would not support a developer reworking a Legacy loan agreement, he would because of Tucker’s confidence in the project.
The amendment passed unanimously.