Despite some opposition, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Department can move forward with financing tools for two of the city’s largest ongoing developments – Electric Works and riverfront.
Jonathan Leist, redevelopment director, asked Fort Wayne City Council to approve new financing plans for the projects.
Council members previously approved a financial structure that included $32 million in economic development revenue bonds that would be issued by the developer and a 10-year tax phase in.
Leist asked the members to consider dropping the 10-year tax abatement in favor of a larger bond. The maximum bond amount will be $46 million, which includes an underwriter’s discount of $4.6 million, origination fee of $741,000 and interest reserve of $4.1 million.
All tax increment dollars from the second phase of Electric Works and 70% of the first phase will go toward paying the bonds. The remaining 30% from phase one – expected to be more than $1 million a year – can be used for public improvement projects in the Broadway-Taylor Economic Development Area over the next 35 years.
The funds will be issued by the developer Broadway Redevelopment Partners LLC, and the city will not be liable if the loan defaults.
Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said he’s impressed by Electric Works.
“It’s just amazing to see the amount of investment, the amount of jobs, with FWCS that amount of high tech skills training that is taking place,” he said, “and I think the project is heading in the right direction.”
The plan’s passage was opposed by Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th; Paul Ensley, R-1st; and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who have previously opposed further public investment in Electric Works.
Council members also made a final decision on approving riverfront financial plans after delaying it during the Sept. 13 meeting.
The plans include repealing the North River Urban Renewal Area tax allocation area and extending the Lima-Wells-Fernhill Economic Development Area south to include the North River property – 29 acres bounded by Clinton, Fourth and Harrison streets that will be used for Riverfront development
Leist said the North River area doesn’t generate tax increment since it is made up of public developments, but the Lima-Wells-Fernhill doesn’t have any prospective redevelopment projects that will need the funds.
The plans were opposed by Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large; Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th; Ensley; Arp and Jehl – in the committee session, which served as a preliminary vote.
Before the final vote in the regular meeting, Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, moved to hold the final decision for two weeks, which passed but was opposed by Arp and Hines.
Members had a couple of clarifying questions answered before making a decision Tuesday. Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said she was comfortable supporting the request since Leist explained the move doesn’t take money away from developments in the Lima-Wells-Fernhill district.
The request passed with opposition from Arp, Ensley and Jehl.