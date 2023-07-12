People appointed by the mayor’s office to Fort Wayne boards and commissions will now be limited.
The new ordinance approved Tuesday is similar to the limits the members set on City Council appointments June 27. Those appointed to one-year terms can serve up to four in a row. People appointed for two- or three-year terms are limited to two, and appointees for four-year terms can only serve one.
City Council and Mayor Tom Henry have appointments on more than 35 boards and commissions. Appointees can be reappointed after taking a break of at least one term. The limits pertain to all city board and commissions with two exceptions – the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Internal Audit Committee.
The mayoral ordinance, which was introduced by Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th, and Glynn Hines, D-at large, initially had two-term limits for all appointees, which mirrored the initial proposal for City Council appointments by Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large.
The ordinance for City Council appointments was altered to include different limits based on the lengths of appointees’ terms after Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, proposed an amendment that was approved. Arp proposed a similar amendment Tuesday for the mayoral appointments, which was also approved.
The City Council passed the mayoral appointment ordinance by a 5-3 vote with opposition from Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Geoff Paddock, D-5th. Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was absent.
Ensley said he voted against both ordinances for the same reasons. They limit choices, and experience is valuable on boards and commissions.
“I really don’t think term limits are a good idea,” he said. “It’s difficult to find qualified volunteers to serve.”
Although Paddock and Tucker voted against the bill affecting mayoral appointments, they voted for the ordinance limiting those of City Council.
Paddock said it’s different for the legislative branch to limit itself than it is to restrict the mayor’s office.
“I feel it’s not proper to interfere with the mayor’s appointments to boards and commissions,” Paddock said. “That would be a violation of separation of powers.”
Tucker couldn’t immediately be reached Wednesday for comment.
Hines praised Chambers for bringing the first ordinance before the council so it could create greater diversity.
When Chambers introduced the bill, she said she wanted to create transparency, add accountability and have more diverse representation.
Chambers and Didier said at the June 20 meeting that they knew of people who sat on boards and commission more than 30 years. They declined to give names.
Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.