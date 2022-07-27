The city can secure the future home of the fire station that serves the Waynedale area after City Council members approved Tuesday the purchase of land on Lower Huntington Road.
Fire Station 5 sits on less than an acre at 5801 Bluffton Road, said Chris Carmichael, the city’s property manager. The city has found an ideal location at 2000 Lower Huntington Road, he said, but it needed the Redevelopment Commission’s help to buy it.
The city is unable to buy land priced higher than the average of two appraisals, but the Redevelopment Commission can. The commission members recently approved the request.
The appraisals for the property were $110,000 and $120,000. Carmichael said Ron Stone of Adams Radio Real Properties LLC initially listed the property for $250,000 but agreed to reduce the price to $150,000 for the city. “We feel it’s a fair compromise,” Carmichael said.
Building a new home for Fire Station 5 will allow the city to update a station that has been operating since the mid-1960s, Carmichael said. The move is also expected to reduce response times.
“It will allow us to update the facilities for our firefighters and put us in a better position to service the fire zone on the whole,” Carmichael said.
The property is 7.5 acres, and Carmichael said the fire department will likely need about two acres. The land the fire department doesn’t use could be utilized by the redevelopment department or other city operations.
City Council members approved the purchase unanimously. Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was absent.
Fire Station 5 isn’t the only city firehouse that is getting a new home. In September, City Council members approved the purchase of land at 4820 E. State Blvd to replace Fire Station 14, currently located at 3400 Reed Road.
The new Fire Station 14 was estimated to cost $2.3 million, the fire department announced about a year ago. However, a construction contract for $4.3 million was introduced Tuesday and will be considered by members at an upcoming meeting.