People will soon have more options for parking while attending events at the Clyde Theatre and surrounding businesses.
Fort Wayne City Council members Tuesday unanimously gave initial approval to rezoning a few properties behind the Bluffton Road music venue. Sweet Real Estate LLC requested that 1810 Nuttman Ave. and two adjacent plots of the River Terrace addition that were never developed be rezoned to general commercial.
Rezoning the residential properties will allow the area to be a stand-alone parking lot.
Michelle Wood, senior planner, said Sweet Real Estate plans to use the land as a driveway to connect the Clyde’s existing parking lot with additional parking at 1833 Kinsmoor. The Kinsmoor property already has a general commercial zoning and an existing parking lot because it was previously a church.
“If you are familiar with some of the events they’ve been holding, they are in need of parking,” Wood said.
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, asked for more information about why the single-family residential properties have to be rezoned to general commercial.
“That’s a big jump,” Paddock said.
Wood said a right-of-way between the properties and the Clyde parking lot prevents Sweet Real Estate from combining the parcels and using a less intensive zoning. The developers only intend for it to be used for parking, but possible concerns are why Sweet Real Estate sent a written commitment with the request.
The written commitment prevents several commercial uses that Wood referred to as “more intensive,” such as a motel, a pawn shop or a hospital.
Without further discussion, the present council members voted for the rezoning to move forward. Councilmen Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, were absent.
Council members are expected to make a final decision at the meeting next week. Preliminary votes rarely change before final decisions are made.
In other business, council members gave a preliminary OK to Citilink’s proposed 2023 budget of more than $18.5 million, which is about 8% higher than what the public transportation provider needed in 2022. The budget includes a 3.75% raise for employees through a collective bargaining agreement.
John Metzinger, general manager and CEO, said Citilink has seen more riders recently after ridership had decreased during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, congratulated Metzinger on having a 90% staffing rate as many employers are struggling to hire and retain workers.