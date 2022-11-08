Thirty local organizations will receive COVID-19 pandemic relief funding through more than $2 million in tourism and public health grants that Fort Wayne City Council members approved Tuesday.
Council members in June approved a grant program that would use some of the $50.8 million the city received in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief money in four specific sectors. The move to help organizations affected by the pandemic created four subgrant programs – $1.5 million for small businesses, $1.5 million for nonprofits, $1.35 million for public health organizations and $1 million for tourism.
Megan Butler, city grant administrator, and consultant Tim Berry presented recommendations for how the tourism and public health dollars should be awarded. Recommendations for small businesses and nonprofits are expected to be presented in the coming weeks, Berry said.
Applications opened in June, Butler said, and she’s worked with the applicants to inform them of the reporting guidelines that come with the federal funds. Berry said he and Butler helped applicants who submitted incomplete applications.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she wants to make sure that organizations who don’t have grant experience understand the reporting requirements before accepting the funding. The city is responsible for managing the reporting of funds that it distributes.
Each recipient has a not-to-exceed amount for their needs. Many of the applicants requested the funding to support operations or programming.
Sixteen of the 19 tourism organizations that applied for funding were selected as recipients, Butler said.
Three organizations received awards of $100,000: Science Central, Arts United and the Embassy Theatre Foundation. The Fort Wayne Zoological Society will receive up to $97,942.
Several groups received awards of $53,075: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Visit Fort Wayne, Historic Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indiana, Artlink and Heartland Sings.
The other tourism subgrants include a $48,153 award for Johnny Appleseed Festival; $46,800 for the Fort Wayne History Center, $42,500 for the Fort Wayne Dance Collective; and $40,000 for the Headwaters Park Alliance.
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, asked to abstain from approving the award for Headwaters Park Alliance because he is the organization’s executive director. The other recommended recipients were approved unanimously.
All 14 public health organizations that submitted applications received subgrants.
Several organizations also received awards of $100,000: National Kidney Foundation of Indiana, SCAN, Healthier Moms & Babies, Crossroad Child & Family Care Services, Amani Family Services, the Lighthouse, Neighborhood Health Clinic and Alcohol Abuse Deterrent Program. Whitington Homes & Services was awarded $90,000.
Four organizations will receive $75,000: Indiana University Fort Wayne Department of Dental Education Clinic, Family & Children’s Services of Fort Wayne, Stillwater Hospice and Children’s Health Collaborative. Hands on Services of Indiana was awarded $25,000.
Butler said some recipients will receive partial funding soon, dependent on the organization’s needs, and others will receive it as reimbursements for expenses they report.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, asked whether approval of the grants would hurt Three Rivers Ambulance Authority’s ability to get city funding to help. The ambulance authority recently took over its own operations after finding its previous contractor in default.
City Controller Garry Morr said he has a few sources in mind to help the ambulance authority when it asks.
“When they need help,” Morr said, “we will be there to help.”